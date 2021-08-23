Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires 8,416 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $65,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.88 on Monday, hitting $187.85. 3,528,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

