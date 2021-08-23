Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 842 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Linde comprises 3.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Linde were worth $104,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.83. The company had a trading volume of 988,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.06. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $314.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.