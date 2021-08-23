LDR Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

CLDT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,218. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $561.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.09. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.