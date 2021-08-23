LDR Capital Management LLC Has $47.30 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. SL Green Realty comprises approximately 29.7% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $47,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

