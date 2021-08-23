LDR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,300 City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. City Office REIT accounts for approximately 0.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

CIO traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $699.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

