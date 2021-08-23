Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Leap Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 1 5 2 0 2.13

Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 123.21%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus target price of $10.86, suggesting a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics -2,161.80% -77.18% -65.29% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -23.98% 23.88% 5.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 66.83 -$27.51 million ($0.63) -2.67 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.66 billion 0.60 -$3.99 billion $2.45 3.73

Leap Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Leap Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

