Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $256,033.44 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

Shares of LEGH opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.