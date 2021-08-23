LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend by 72.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

LMAT stock opened at $54.82 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

