Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225,887 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for approximately 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.09% of Lennar worth $28,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

NYSE LEN traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.99. 87,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,822. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.