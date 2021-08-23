Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Loop Capital currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of LESL opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 156.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after acquiring an additional 978,277 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 36.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,966,000 after acquiring an additional 72,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

