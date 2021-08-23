Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,645 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.09. 5,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,861. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

