Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LILAK opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

