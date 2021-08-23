Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $65.81 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

