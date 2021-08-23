Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,315.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,315 ($30.25) and last traded at GBX 2,285 ($29.85), with a volume of 10695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,260 ($29.53).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIO shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,947.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total transaction of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total value of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.