Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Hits Market Cap of $2.82 Million

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00056598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00131275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00156916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,366.23 or 1.00029799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.29 or 0.00922099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.90 or 0.06551777 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using US dollars.

