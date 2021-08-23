Litecoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,150.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $1,150.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,820.93 or 0.99678210 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 736,963,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

