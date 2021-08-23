Litentry Market Capitalization Tops $154.67 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for about $5.80 or 0.00011773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a total market cap of $154.67 million and $85.44 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litentry has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Litentry

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,655,201 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

