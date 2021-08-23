Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,936 shares during the period. Livent makes up approximately 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 3.96% of Livent worth $112,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Livent stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.76. 37,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -269.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

