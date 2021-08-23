LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik Buys 3,372 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik bought 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $56,076.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LMP Automotive stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,457. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 51.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

