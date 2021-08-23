LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik Buys 3,372 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik bought 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $56,076.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
LMP Automotive stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,457. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 51.20%.
About LMP Automotive
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
