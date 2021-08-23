Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 105 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 72,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.73. 827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,602. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $186.62 and a one year high of $264.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

