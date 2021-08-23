Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 73.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.01. 991,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,702,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $345.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.