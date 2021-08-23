Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $231.39. 14,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.