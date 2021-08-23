Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.83. 232,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,347,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,843,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,361,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,418,428 shares of company stock worth $3,679,893,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.