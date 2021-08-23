Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $91.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LZAGY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $83.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.79. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

