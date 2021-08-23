Lossless Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.92 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $995,928.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00055806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00130001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00160371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,615.23 or 0.99983597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.80 or 0.01005172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.88 or 0.07000490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,050,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.