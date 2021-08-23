Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,723 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

NYSE:LPX opened at $58.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

