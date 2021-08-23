Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $208.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.