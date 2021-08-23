LunchMoney Hits Market Cap of $344,801.46 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. LunchMoney has a market cap of $344,801.46 and $737.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00050709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.00813245 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002044 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,689,928 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.