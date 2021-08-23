Lympo Market Token (LMT) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $817,269.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00131485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00160577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,504.80 or 1.00009171 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $507.06 or 0.01024367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.25 or 0.06624704 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using US dollars.

