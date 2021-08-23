M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.88 and last traded at $49.89. 4,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 561,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.95.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 33.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 106,330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 107,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 307,655 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 60.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

