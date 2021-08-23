Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 EPS.

Shares of MSGE traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.04. 13,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,905. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

