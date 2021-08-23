Marc J. Rowan Sells 395 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc J. Rowan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Marc J. Rowan sold 433 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $28,361.50.

NYSE:ATH opened at $62.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.34.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $335,223,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $97,524,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $67,388,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.98.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

