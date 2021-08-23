Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Markel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,932,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 22,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,940,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MKL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,268.10. 203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,380. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,288.00. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,218.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

