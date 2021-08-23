Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MSLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 767 ($10.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 639.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 718.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

In other Marshalls news, insider Avis Darzins bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.