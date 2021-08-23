Master Contract Token Reaches Market Cap of $262,128.80 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $262,128.80 and approximately $78,820.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.12 or 0.06573412 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00136888 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.