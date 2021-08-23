Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 480,759 shares.The stock last traded at $19.75 and had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTLS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -289.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

