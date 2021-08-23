Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Sells $101,890.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $101.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.63. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,312,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,088,408,000 after buying an additional 169,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,122,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,541,591,000 after buying an additional 1,496,343 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after buying an additional 1,945,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,899,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,602,000 after buying an additional 1,871,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,901,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,184,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.