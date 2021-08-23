Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) PT Raised to $107.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.33.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

