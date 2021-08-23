Mchain Reaches Market Cap of $172,241.79 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Mchain has a total market cap of $172,241.79 and approximately $9.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mchain has traded up 308.6% against the dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005876 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 307.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 69,048,075 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

