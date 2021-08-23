MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $470.05 Million

Analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report sales of $470.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.57 million and the highest is $493.29 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $460.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $32.86 on Monday. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.17.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

