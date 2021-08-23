Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.57. The stock had a trading volume of 241,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $172.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

