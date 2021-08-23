Medytox Inc. Acquires 48,000 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,112,652 shares in the company, valued at $75,109,605.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Medytox Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Medytox Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $474,300.00.
Shares of EOLS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,534. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $600.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.33. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
