Medytox Inc. Acquires 48,000 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,112,652 shares in the company, valued at $75,109,605.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medytox Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Medytox Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $474,300.00.

Shares of EOLS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,534. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $600.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.33. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

