MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys 25,215 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,014 shares of company stock worth $6,596,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,237. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $74.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.