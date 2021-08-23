MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Regal Beloit makes up approximately 1.1% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.19% of Regal Beloit worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of RBC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,124. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.60.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

