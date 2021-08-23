MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 3,280 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.65. 6,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 255.64 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

