MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 3,815 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $68.10. 761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

