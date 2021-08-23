MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 6,140 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.73% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $7,759,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.55. 234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

