MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 93,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,768,319 shares.The stock last traded at $4.69 and had previously closed at $4.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 473,847 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

