MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 189,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,387. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after buying an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after buying an additional 284,483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after buying an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

