Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $177.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.12. 102,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,656. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Shares of Microchip Technology are set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,830,000 after buying an additional 170,736 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,988,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.